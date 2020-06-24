‘Coordination among federal, provincial, local governments key for development’

HETAUDA: Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel assured that coordination among federal, provincial and local governments will be facilitated in development works.
Inaugurating the seventh municipal meeting in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, on Wednesday, the chief minister stated that coordination between provincial and local governments would establish a reliable base for infrastructure development.
He urged local levels to pull together the development works.
He stressed that policies and programmes presented by the province government should be implemented. Moreover, Chief Minister Poudel appealed to all the local representatives to bring in programmes focused on creating alternatives for returnees from abroad to generate income.
The chief minister expressed his view that budget for the fiscal year 2020/21 was satisfactory. He argued, “Public services need to have an energy which can be achieved by changing the present working style and conservative mindset.”
On the occasion, Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City deputy mayor Meena Kumari Lama presented the regional budget of Rs 2.08 billion for the fiscal year 2077-78 BS.
The sub-metropolis has allocated Rs 47.1 million for the management of sewage, waste management, and disaster management, and Rs 35.4 million for institutional services and good governance.
Likewise, the sub-metropolis has allocated Rs 231.4 million for operating its offices and administration. In the budget, Rs 20 million has been allocated for the promotion of agriculture. Similarly, the budget has promised Rs 300,000 for the family of COVID-19 infected who may succumb to the disease.
On the occasion, the municipal meeting bestowed ‘Development Journalism Award’ along with cash prize of Rs 13,500 to THT’s regional correspondent, Prakash Dahal, for reporting development stories through The Himalayan Times Daily.
Deputy Mayor Lama granted the award to Dahal in presence of Chief Minister Poudel.
KATHMANDU: Seven more players of the Pakistan cricket team have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, in addition to three players who had earlier been diagnosed with the disease. According a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the players who tested positive are Fa Read More...
KATHMANDU: American actor Michael Keaton, known for playing the Caped Crusader in the Tim Burton-directed Batman movies, may return to reprise the character for Warner Bros' DC movie The Flash as talks are going on to make it possible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ezra Miller migh Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer Britney Spears has new way of dating amid coronavirus pandemic — in a beach date with her boyfriend she is seen pairing her bikini with a face mask. The 38-year-old pop star and her 26-year-old actor boyfriend Sam Asghari seem to have taken the need safety measures fo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Anupam Kher knows how to have fun and it is evident in his latest Instagram video where you can see the Bollywood actor dancing to a music track with his mother Dulari and brother Raju. Kher posted the adorable video on his Instagram on June 23 where the trio are matching steps to the Read More...
BAJURA: Police said three persons have been arrested in possession of two tiger hides, bones from Pandhara in Triveni Municipality-6 of Bajura district, on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, police raided Lal Bahadur Buda's house and subsequently apprehended three persons along with the animal hid Read More...
BANDIPUR: Following the detection of coronavirus infection in a health worker and security personnel deputed in Bandipur Rural Municipality, the local government today decided to seal the area for a week to contain the spread of the contagion. "As eight persons staying in quarantine, one heal Read More...
There are news reports about dangerous Chinese activities in Mount Everest region, capturing of 33 hectares of Nepali land by China in Humla, Rasuwa, Sankhuwasabha and Sindhupalchowk districts, capturing of Rui village in Gorkha: NC leader Bimalendra Kumar Nidhi KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 While the Prim Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic scored his first goal of the season to give his side a 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, averting a second successive draw which would have further dented the champions' La Liga title defence. Barca had slipped off the top of the tab Read More...