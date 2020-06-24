‘Coordination among federal, provincial, local governments key for development’

Prakash Dahal

Share Now:











HETAUDA: Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel assured that coordination among federal, provincial and local governments will be facilitated in development works.

Inaugurating the seventh municipal meeting in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, on Wednesday, the chief minister stated that coordination between provincial and local governments would establish a reliable base for infrastructure development.

He urged local levels to pull together the development works.

He stressed that policies and programmes presented by the province government should be implemented. Moreover, Chief Minister Poudel appealed to all the local representatives to bring in programmes focused on creating alternatives for returnees from abroad to generate income.

The chief minister expressed his view that budget for the fiscal year 2020/21 was satisfactory. He argued, “Public services need to have an energy which can be achieved by changing the present working style and conservative mindset.”

On the occasion, Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City deputy mayor Meena Kumari Lama presented the regional budget of Rs 2.08 billion for the fiscal year 2077-78 BS.

The sub-metropolis has allocated Rs 47.1 million for the management of sewage, waste management, and disaster management, and Rs 35.4 million for institutional services and good governance.

Likewise, the sub-metropolis has allocated Rs 231.4 million for operating its offices and administration. In the budget, Rs 20 million has been allocated for the promotion of agriculture. Similarly, the budget has promised Rs 300,000 for the family of COVID-19 infected who may succumb to the disease.

On the occasion, the municipal meeting bestowed ‘Development Journalism Award’ along with cash prize of Rs 13,500 to THT’s regional correspondent, Prakash Dahal, for reporting development stories through The Himalayan Times Daily.

Deputy Mayor Lama granted the award to Dahal in presence of Chief Minister Poudel.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook