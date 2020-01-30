Cops open fire to arrest Indian criminal

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, January 29

Police opened fire and arrested an Indian criminal involved in unleashing terror at various places of Rautahat last night.

The arrested has been identified as Chand Ali, 21, of India’s Motihari district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Rautahat District Police Office was deployed to the western embankment of Lalbakaiya River in Ishnath Municipality.

Ali and two others riding on a motorbike had opened fire at the police when police tried to stop the motorbike at midnight. Police also opened fire in retaliation which resulted in cross fire between police and Ali’s group. During the cross firing Ali fell off the bike and police nabbed him. However, two of his friends were able to flee the scene.

According to DSP Nabin Karki, Ali has received a bullet in his right knee. Police have recovered one pistol, and one bullet from the incident site. Ali is being treated at District Hospital under police surveillance. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the two alleged criminals on the run.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that Ali and his team had come to Nepal to collect ransom from traders in the district. Ali admitted to the police that Momtaj, Om Prakash Sah and he were entering Nepal to kidnap traders and collect ransom from them, but police action foiled their plan, said DSP Karki.

Police said they had already filed a case against Ali.

DSP Karki claimed that Ali was involved in planting a bomb at the liquor shop of Ram Abadh Sah of Ishanth Municipality and Chaudhary Brick Kiln and pressing traders and industrialists to give donation in the name of Madhesi National Party from India. Ali has already served jail terms in India in various criminal cases.

A version of this article appears in print on January 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook