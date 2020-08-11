Coronavirus in APF personnel increases risk of community spread in Jhapa

Jhapa, August 10
It is suspected that COVID-19 has spread at the community level in Gauradah Municipality of Jhapa.
With the detection of COVID in five people, including APF personnel today, the risk of COVID spread at the community level has increased in wards 6, 7 and 8 of the municipality.
An all-party meeting held today took the decision to seal three wards from midnight.
The meeting chaired by Mayor Rohit Kumar Shah decided to seal wards 6, 7 and 8 until the report of the people whose swab samples had been sent for the test came out.
Two APF personnel aged 27 and 25 from Ward No 7 of Gauradaha Municipality tested positive for COVID today. Stationed at APF Office, Ilam, they had come home on leave a fortnight ago. Their swab samples were collected and sent for corona test five days later.
All people who came in their contact have been traced and their swab samples will be sent for COVID tests tomorrow, said Health Department Co-coordinator Govind Shrestha.
Three COVID patients had come from third countries and were staying in the quarantine facility.
Gauradah Municipality administrative officer Khem Ojha said that Juropani Health Post and Mahrani Jhoda Heath Post would be prepared for isolating patients. Out of 17 COVID patients in Gauardaha Municipality, 12 have recovered from the illness and returned home.
Meanwhile, Damak Hospital and Research Centre located at Damak Municipality, Jhapa, was closed down today. The hospital was shut after an APF soldier infected with COVID visited the hospital for health check-up, said a hospital source.
The APF man had visited the hospital before his report for COVID-19 came out. His report came out positive yesterday. The hospital’s Executive Director Tejraj Ghimire said that the hospital was shut as a precautionary measure.
The municipality’s Quarantine Management Committee Member Secretary Kuber Bhattarai said that people who came in contact with the APF soldier would be traced and their swab samples would be tested in a few days.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Separating Sita from Ram, Janakpur from Ayodhya, and Kathmandu from Kashi is tantamount to severing the body from the soul In a stunning claim, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on July 13 said that Ayodhya, the ancient city believed by millions of Hindus to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, Read More...
KATHMANDU: The South Asian Association for Gastronomy (SAAG) has launched a campaign to 'Savestreetfood' across India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, among others, in a bid to save food vendors affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. SAAG, comprising of hospitality industry professionals, food Read More...
A mother of three children has gone missing after her terminally ill husband passed away few months ago at Nara gaun in Sayal Rural Municipality-6 of Doti district. According to a local Deepak Bahadur Khati, the father of the three kids, Baji Khati, died some fifteen months ago. Now the mothe Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, AUGUST 9 With the rise of COVID infection, Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality has brought an isolation ward with 100 beds into operation in the rural municipality of Saptari district. As many as 28 infected people are receiving treatment in the new isolation ward set up at Public Hig Read More...
MANANG, AUGUST 9 The number of workers and employees entering Manang has increased after the nationwide lockdown against COVID-19 pandemic imposed since the night of July 21 was lifted. With increase in people’s movement leading to subsequent rise in infection rate and the death toll as well Read More...
JHAPA, AUGUST 9 Gauriganj Rural Municipality in Jhapa district has decided to impose lockdown for four days to curb the spread of COVID-19. A meeting of Gauriganj Rural Municipality Corona Emergency Work Operation Centre today took the decision to impose the lockdown from August 14 to 17. W Read More...
HETAUDA, AUGUST 9 Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel today claimed that lawmakers of the Provincial Assembly from his party were hatching a conspiracy against his government. Inaugurating Fifth Makawanpur District Assembly meeting of District Coordination Committee in Hetauda, CM P Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has detained a government employee with a bribe of over Rs 1 million from Dhunibensi Municipality-8 in Dhading district. The arrested, identified as engineer Santosh Sah, Chief of Nepal Water Supply Corporation, Butw Read More...