Coronavirus scare dampens Holi spirit, businesses hit

Rajbiraj, March 9

Businesspersons dealing in Holi paraphernalia have lamented low business this year due to the coronavirus scare. The virus has spread across 100 countries in the world and claimed over 3,000 lives so far.

According to traders, there is very low transaction of items such as pichkari (water gun), balloons, colours and T-shirts emblazoned with Holi wishes following the administration’s advice to the public that they avoid crowds and gatherings while celebrating Holi as a precaution against coronavirus.

Besides, low-key celebration of the festival is also ascribed to the fact that the festival

this year falls on Tuesday when most of the people in the Madhes observe fasting and don’t consume meat. Keeping in view the administration’s notice, cultural groups have said they won’t be organising any Holi singing programme, unlike in the previous years.

“Amidst the fear of the deadly virus and the administration’s notice, holding any programme was out of question,” said Saptari Kalakunja adviser Sukharaj Yadav.

