KATHMANDU: The entire court proceedings except for the habeas corpus are to be closed for the next two weeks beginning from tomorrow.

A meeting of Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice Cholendra Shumser JB Rana agreed to suspend all court proceedings except the habeas corpus until April 3, citing the heightened risk of COVID-19 infection.

The decision will be applied for the Supreme Court as well as other courts, said SC information officer, Devendra Dhakal.

