COVID-19 cases surge in Kavre district

Kavre, August 23

COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the past one week with the total cases reaching 140 till today, according to the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post of the district. Thirty five cases were seen on a single day yesterday.

Of the infected, 47 have returned home following treatment, while one male and female have succumbed to the infection. At present, 91 COV- ID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in different isolation centres across the district.

According to the post, of the total 6,655 PCR tests conducted in a week, 140 have tested positive. As the infection appears to be spreading in the community, the authorities concerned are on high alert.

The command post’s member secretary and District Health Office Chief Dr Narendra Jha, who has been constantly in contact with virus-infected persons, has also put himself in quarantine.

“As I’ve been in contact with COVID-19 infected people constantly for the past one week, I’ve put myself in self-quarantine. As for discharging my duty, I’ve been doing that over phone and via internet,” Jha said, calling the locals to be very cautious in the face of the unexpected rise in coronavirus cases recently.

Keeping in view the risk at hand, local levels of the district are also issuing notices and circulars appealing to the public to stay safe and are sealing the main entry points.

On its part, District Administration Office, citing the increasing infection, has urged all to refrain from conducting any gathering, meeting, discussion and symposium.

Services delivered from offices such as Inland Revenue Office, Land Revenue Office and Land Survey Offices, which tend to be crowded, were closed indefinitely three days ago.

Meanwhile, the existing quarantine facilities set up to keep foreign returnees, are emptying as most of these people have gone home after completing their mandatory stay in these facilities.

