COVID-19 confirmed in youth who died by suicide in Dailekh

Surkhet, June 25
COVID-19 has been confirmed in a youth who died by suicide in Dailekh yesterday.
The 21-year-old youth of Chhuwala, Dullu Municipality, was found hanging at his home.
According to Dullu Municipality Mayor Ghanashyam Bhandari, the infection was confirmed following a PCR test conducted in Surkhet on a swab sample collected from his body that was taken to Dullu Hospital for post-mortem.
“As doctors at the hospital said they would conduct post-mortem only after the swab from the body was tested for COVID-19, the sample was collected and sent to Surkhet for test. The report that came out today showed him positive for the virus,” said Bhandari.
Further, according to the mayor, after returning from India on May 24 the youth had stayed in quarantine at the local Panchakoshi Secondary School of Gamaudi for 14 days. After 211 persons, including him, at the quarantine tested negative in the RDT, they were sent home.
“They were sent home as their RDT results came negative.
Later we heard about his death. Now a PCR test conducted on a swab sample taken from the body has shown him positive for the virus,” said Bhandari. He added that a search for the persons who had stayed in quarantine with him and others who might have come in contact with him is under way.
Earlier, two COVID-19 infected persons had died due to infection in the district.
Meanwhile, all but emergency services at the Karnali Provincial Hospital have been closed after nine doctors and health workers at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve closed services other than emergency for a few days to prevent any possible contraction of the virus after doctors and health workers tested positive for the virus,” said the hospital director Dambar Khadka.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
BRUSSELS: With impersonal anti-coronavirus masks rapidly becoming items of everyday use, a Belgian businessman decided it was time to give them a human face. Literally. Using a photo booth, software and a mobile phone app, Charles de Bellefroid is producing masks that have the lower half of the w Read More...
The Lower House of the Parliament unanimously endorsed the Second Constitution Amendment Bill last week. The bill was approved by the Upper House in the following week after it was debated upon. President Bidya Devi Bhandari has authenticated the bill, thereby bringing it into force as the Second Co Read More...
DHANGADI: In view of the coronavirus crisis, Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City has prepared a total of 25-bed capacity isolation ward in the district. The Sub-Metropolitan City, as a precautionary measure for the treatment and containment of coronavirus that is spreading in the district, has broug Read More...
WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who delivered oil to Venezuela, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed Washington's backing for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. Speaking at a news conference, Pompeo said the ships deliver Read More...
BRASILIA: Nearly half of all COVID-19 cases globally can be found in the Americas and the numbers continue to climb, the World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday. As of June 23, there have been more than 4.5 million COVID-19 cases and Read More...
PARIS: The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two. Strict hygiene and safety measures have been put in place for the re-opening. Visitors can access the 324 meters high Read More...
BENGALURU: The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever said on Thursday it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream ‘Fair and Lovely’, which has been criticized for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones. Hindustan Unilever said it would stop using the word ‘Fair’ Read More...
At least 9,469,316 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 482,389 have died, a Reuters tally showed. More than 9.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 481,672 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Read More...