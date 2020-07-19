COVID-19 death toll of Nepalis abroad reaches 160

KATHMANDU: As many as sixteen Nepalis living and working abroad died from COVID-19 in the past week, taking the reported death toll to 160.

According to Non-resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), among the deceased, eight died in Qatar, three in Kuwait and five in United Arab Emirates.

As of Saturday evening, 160 people have died of Covid-19 in 14 different countries, the NRNA added. With this number, the global Covid-19 death toll of Nepalis has reached 200, with 40 dead within the country.

Likewise, 28,681 of those infected have recovered to take the recovery rate to 93 per cent.