COVID-19 fatalities among Nepalis abroad rise to 161

KATHMANDU, JULY 26
One more person succumbed to COVID-19 infection in the past one week, taking the death toll of Nepalis living abroad to 161.
According to the health committee of Non-Resident Nepali Association, a Nepali died of coronavirus in the United Kingdom last week. “The COVID-19 death tally hit 161 as of yesterday evening,” read a press release issued by NRNA.
As many as 31,150 Nepalis have contracted the diseases in 36 countries till date. Of them, 29,243 have recovered. The recovery rate is 93 per cent. Coronavirus infection among Nepalis has spiked in African countries, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
NRNA said the committee had developed and issued health guidelines to be followed while going to public places and travelling on public transport. The committee has advised Nepalis to wear surgical masks.
Non-Resident Nepali Association said as many as 34,830 Nepalis stranded in 25 countries have been rescued and sent home till date. Rescue flights were jointly operated by the Government of Nepal, Nepali diplomatic missions abroad and NRNA.
According to NRNA, 216 bodies of Nepali citizens, who died in countries, including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and South Korea due to various reasons were airlifted to Nepal and handed over to the concerned families.
Final rites of 165 persons were performed in the concerned destination countries, with the consent of grieving families back home. As many as 94 bodies have yet to be managed, read the release.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 27, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
