KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded highest single-day deaths from coronavirus-infection, its covid death toll inching closer to 800.

Twenty-six more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours in the country after which the total number of fatalites from the disease stands at 791.

Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, over 1.1 million people have lost their lives to the disease worldwide, while the total cases across the globe has surpassed 41 million.

Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached 144,872 today as 5743 additional cases surfaced.

