COVID-19-infected journalist’s wife tests positive

Bara, May 23

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Bara today, pushing the total COVID-19 cases in the district to 12.

The new COVID-19 patient is a 37-year-old woman of Karaiyamai Rural Municipality, wife of a local journalist, who was confirmed positive for the virus on Monday.

Following confirmation of the virus in the journalist, who works for a Kalaiya-based FM radio station, his entire family has been placed in Karaiyamai-based quarantine facility.

His wife’s swab sample was collected and sent to the Kathmandu-based central laboratory for a test on Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday, six persons, who were staying in quarantine in Simraungadh Municipality had tested positive for the virus. Their swab samples were sent to the laboratory in Hetauda for test on Wednesday.

According to Chief District Officer Rudra Prasad Pandit, the six infected persons from Simraungadh are being treated in the isolation ward of Kalaiya Hospital. They are said to be migrant workers, who had returned to Nepal from India recently.

As per data, Simraungadh Municipality has recorded seven COVID-19 cases so far. While there are two COVID-19 cases in Kariayamai Rural Municipality, one person each, has been infected in Bishrampur Rural Municipality, Kalaiya sub-metropolis and Jitpursimara sub-metropolis.

