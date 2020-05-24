COVID-19-infected journalist’s wife tests positive

Bara, May 23
One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Bara today, pushing the total COVID-19 cases in the district to 12.
The new COVID-19 patient is a 37-year-old woman of Karaiyamai Rural Municipality, wife of a local journalist, who was confirmed positive for the virus on Monday.
Following confirmation of the virus in the journalist, who works for a Kalaiya-based FM radio station, his entire family has been placed in Karaiyamai-based quarantine facility.
His wife’s swab sample was collected and sent to the Kathmandu-based central laboratory for a test on Tuesday.
Earlier on Friday, six persons, who were staying in quarantine in Simraungadh Municipality had tested positive for the virus. Their swab samples were sent to the laboratory in Hetauda for test on Wednesday.
According to Chief District Officer Rudra Prasad Pandit, the six infected persons from Simraungadh are being treated in the isolation ward of Kalaiya Hospital. They are said to be migrant workers, who had returned to Nepal from India recently.
As per data, Simraungadh Municipality has recorded seven COVID-19 cases so far. While there are two COVID-19 cases in Kariayamai Rural Municipality, one person each, has been infected in Bishrampur Rural Municipality, Kalaiya sub-metropolis and Jitpursimara sub-metropolis.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
More than 5.2 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 336,860 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COV Read More...
CAIRO: Egyptian security forces killed 21 suspected militants in North Sinai, part of a group that the interior ministry said was planning attacks over the Eid holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, state television reported on Saturday. Two officers were wounded in an exchange of fire during the Read More...
TOKYO: The coronavirus pandemic continued to drop in much of Asia on Saturday even as the outbreak surged in Latin America, as the world grappled with balancing the urge to restart economies with fears about health risks. China, where the outbreak began late last year, reported no new confirmed c Read More...
KARACHI: The death toll from Friday’s passenger aircraft crash in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi has been confirmed at 97 with two survivors, while no fatalities were reported from the dense residential neighbourhood where the aircraft crash-landed, authorities said on Saturday. Pakistan Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia said on Saturday that 9,434 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 335,882. The country's coronavirus crisis response centre reported 139 new fatalities after a record of 150 deaths the day before, bringing the dea Read More...
KATHMANDU: Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, this afternoon, taking the nationwide tally to 584. The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Seti Hospital in Dhangadhi, Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, and Rapti Academy of H Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 584 with 36 new cases detected this afternoon, in addition to 32 cases identified today mo Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 45,957 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 86,235 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...