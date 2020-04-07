COVID-19 patient tests positive second time, 88 samples test negative for virus

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, April 6

The second report of the COVID-19 patient aged 34 receiving treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital was positive as well.

Narendra Singh Karki, Chief of Health Department, Sudurpaschim Province Ministry of Social Development, said that lab-test of the sample swab of the corona patient was positive for the second time as well.

He had returned from the UAE. His sister-in-law too had tested positive for COV- ID-19.

Meanwhile, of the total 92 sample swabs of people sent for coronavirus test to Teku Hospital, Kathmandu, from Kailali and Kanchanpur, 88 have tested negative.

Preparation is on to resend the sample throat swabs of four persons for lab-test in Kathmandu even though the report of the four persons has not come yet.

The sample throat swabs of 69 people from Kailali and 32 from Kanchanpur district were collected and sent for lab-test to Kathmandu on April 2.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 06, 2020 of the Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook