COVID cases on the rise in Dharan

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











Dharan, August 10

The number of people infected with COVID-19 is increasing in Dharan Sub-metropolitan City.

Nine more people tested positive for the disease in the city today.

After the virus spread in the community from Preeti Valve and Fittings factory in Dharan Industrial Estate, the sub-metropolis has started mass testing.

The total COVID cases have jumped to 55 in Dharan. A youth of Dharan-13, who worked in Preeti Valve and Fittings company, had tested positive on July 29.

During mass testing, nine males and females from Dharan wards 6, 13, 10, 15 and 16 tested positive today, said Dharan Sub-metropolis Health Department Chief Umesh Mahato. The sub-metropolis collected 1,000 swab samples from 20 wards and their reports are yet to come out.

Mahato said shortage of isolation services had put them in trouble. He said it was not possible to keep COVID patients in home isolation.

Meanwhile, isolation ward at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences has run out of beds. Beds have been added from 70 to 83.

But, all of them are packed, said BPKIHS Spokesperson Dr Nidesh Sapkota.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook