COVID claims six Nepalis abroad

KATHMANDU: Six more Nepalis living abroad succumbed to COVID-19 over the past one week, Non-Resident Nepali Association said on Sunday.
With this, the coronavirus death toll of Nepalis in 19 countries has reached 299.
According to the NRNA health committee, four Nepalis died of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, while one each succumbed to the contagion in Portugal and the United Kingdom in the past one week.
As many as 47,583 Nepalis have tested positive for the virus in 45 foreign countries.
Of them, 43,574 have recovered from the deady disease. The recovery rate is 91 per cent.
A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
