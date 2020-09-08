Recovery rate 65 per cent

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: As many as 65 per cent COVID patients — 30,677 out of 47,236 who have contracted the disease so far — have recovered in Nepal, including 1,736 who were discharged from health centres across the country in the last 24 hours. This is the third day in a row that more than 1,500 COVID patients were discharged from health centres across Nepal in a day.

According to the health ministry, 2,679 COVID patients have recovered from the disease in Province 1, 8,797 in Province 2, 4,150 in Bagmati Province, 1,841 in Gandaki Province, 5,481 in Province 5, 2,349 in Karnali Province and 5,380 in Sudurpaschim Province.

