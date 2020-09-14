COVID special hospital comes into operation

KALIKOT, SEPTEMBER 13
COVID-19 special hospital has come into operation here. Inaugurating the special hospital, Chief Minister of Karnali Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi said Karnali Province had relatively fewer cases of coronavirus compared to other provinces.
“No one has lost life to coronavirus in Karnali. With the operation of COVID-19 special hospital, people’s compulsion to go to Jumla and Surkhet for treatment has ended,” he said, adding that such a large special hospital was not set up in any other district of Karnali Province.
The CM urged the people to maintain adequate safety measures to stay away from the growing threat of coronavirus. It will helps the national campaign a lot to control and prevent the deadly virus.
According to him, the hospital was set up at a cost of Rs 17 million provided by the provincial government.
On the occasion, Provincial Assembly member Kurmaraj Shahi assured that with the establishment of COVID-19 special hospital, none in the district would lose life to coronavirus.
The quarantines set up by the nine local levels earlier have now been changed to isolation centres in the district. There will be no compromise on proper treatment of infected people, he added.
The special hospital has 54 general beds, two ICU beds and a ventilator, according to Hospital Development Committee Chair Saroj Bogati.
Kat Bahadur Mahat from District Health Office informed that there were 100 persons in quarantine.
Twenty coronavirus infected persons have been receiving treatment at the isolation centre in Tilagupha Municipality.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
