Crusher industries closed in Tanahun

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











TANAHUN, DECEMBER 5

Illegal crusher industries were ordered to close down in Tanahun.

The District Monitoring and Coordination Committee directed industries that have yet to register with the authority concerned to close down.

The industries were found to be operating illegally during inspection.

Tanahun DCC Chief Shantiraman Wagle said the illegally run industries were directed to close down as they were yet to register with the authority concerned. He said industries would not be allowed to operate. He added as many as eight industries were closed in the district.

All industries operating without meeting the criteria have been directed to stop operations. They have been told to fulfil the criteria by the end of the current fiscal year.

Nepal Government has also directed that the industries be allowed to operate as per the guideline. The crusher industries were requested not to operate if they were not registered with the Small and Cottage Industry Development Committee.

Small and Cottage Industry Development Committee, Tanahun Chief Narayan Prasad Dhakal said the industries in the district had not gone through the renewal process.

He said the crusher industries had not fulfilled the criteria for operating industries and had not renewed their permit since 2015 in the district.

Dhakal said industry operators did not renew their permits though they were told to do so time and again. Dhakal said industry operators had been asked to close down or operate as per the new criteria.

Khanal Gravel, Sand and Yeso Shanti Concrete Stone, Siddeshwor Aggregate and Concrete Block, Dhor Barahi Aggregate Industries of then Chhang Village Development Committee and Harati Aggregate Industries were operating sans meeting the criteria.

Similarly, SG Gravel Boulder Industry, Aanbukhairani, Khairenitar’s Shiva Shakti Boulder Sand Crusher Industry, Chhang’s Seti Dovan Block and Aggregate Industry, Dulegaunda’s Quality and Crusher Industry Private Limited have also been operating illegally. Likewise, the list includes Khairanitar’s Thapa Aggregate Industry, Chhamkishwori Boulder Industry and Dulegaunda’s Mahalaxmi Aggregate Industries.

Chief District Officer Sagar Acharya said illegally run industries would be brought into the criteria soon.

Feature image: File

A version of this article appears in print on December 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook