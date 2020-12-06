Crusher industries closed in Tanahun

TANAHUN, DECEMBER 5
Illegal crusher industries were ordered to close down in Tanahun.
The District Monitoring and Coordination Committee directed industries that have yet to register with the authority concerned to close down.
The industries were found to be operating illegally during inspection.
Tanahun DCC Chief Shantiraman Wagle said the illegally run industries were directed to close down as they were yet to register with the authority concerned. He said industries would not be allowed to operate. He added as many as eight industries were closed in the district.
All industries operating without meeting the criteria have been directed to stop operations. They have been told to fulfil the criteria by the end of the current fiscal year.
Nepal Government has also directed that the industries be allowed to operate as per the guideline. The crusher industries were requested not to operate if they were not registered with the Small and Cottage Industry Development Committee.
Small and Cottage Industry Development Committee, Tanahun Chief Narayan Prasad Dhakal said the industries in the district had not gone through the renewal process.
He said the crusher industries had not fulfilled the criteria for operating industries and had not renewed their permit since 2015 in the district.
Dhakal said industry operators did not renew their permits though they were told to do so time and again. Dhakal said industry operators had been asked to close down or operate as per the new criteria.
Khanal Gravel, Sand and Yeso Shanti Concrete Stone, Siddeshwor Aggregate and Concrete Block, Dhor Barahi Aggregate Industries of then Chhang Village Development Committee and Harati Aggregate Industries were operating sans meeting the criteria.
Similarly, SG Gravel Boulder Industry, Aanbukhairani, Khairenitar’s Shiva Shakti Boulder Sand Crusher Industry, Chhang’s Seti Dovan Block and Aggregate Industry, Dulegaunda’s Quality and Crusher Industry Private Limited have also been operating illegally. Likewise, the list includes Khairanitar’s Thapa Aggregate Industry, Chhamkishwori Boulder Industry and Dulegaunda’s Mahalaxmi Aggregate Industries.
Chief District Officer Sagar Acharya said illegally run industries would be brought into the criteria soon.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on December 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 4 The government and the national flag carrier have been left red-faced as Hong Kong today imposed a 14-day ban on flights of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) to the special administrative region of China for the fourth time. Stating that the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 4 The projects run under the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI) have made tangible progress even amid the spread of coronavirus. In a first quadrimester review meeting of the ministry today, different projects, departments and companies under the mi Read More...
UNITED NATIONS: The UN health chief declared Friday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world “can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic,” but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized “in the stampede for vaccines.” In Read More...
SIMKOT: Four persons died and seven others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Jabuka of Dandaphaya in Simkot Rural Municipality-7 on Friday night. The accident involving a jeep (Lu 2 Cha 2102) took place at around 10:45 pm when it fell some 600 metres below the road kill Read More...
NIMES, FRANCE: Marseille defeated southern rival Nimes 2-0 to move to second in the French league on Friday with a game in hand. Andre Villas-Boas’ side had to wait till the 57th minute for the opening goal when Álvaro González set up Darío Benedetto. The visitors’ task was made e Read More...
MADRID: Hugo Mallo and Iago Aspas scored second-half goals as Celta Vigo defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 for consecutive wins in the Spanish league on Friday. The pair of victories came after an eight-match winless streak that left the Vigo team in the relegation zone. It moved to 14th in the Read More...
WASHINGTON: One leading candidate for agriculture secretary hails from Cleveland, has the backing of progressives and has worked for years to boost food stamp programs. Another is a former senator from farm-state North Dakota who has championed production agriculture and boasts of a voting record sq Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has collected Rs 432.6 million in revenue through online payment. The e-payment system began from September 17. Among the revenue collected online, the highest has been house rental tax with Rs 295 million. Likewise, Rs 107.1 million has been collected as pr Read More...