Dahal expresses grief at loss of lives in Ghumthang landslide

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 13
Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed deep grief at the loss of lives and property in the landslide that occurred at Ghaumthang of Bahrabise Municipality in Sindhupalchowk today morning.
He has urged all the concerned to devote themselves to the search for those missing and relief distribution to the survivors.
“In this sad moment, I request party leaders and cadres, social activists, and national and international organisations to devote themselves to search, rescue and relief distribution,” he said in a press statement, stressing the need to shift people at risk to safer places.
So far, nine bodies have been recovered and 22 persons are still missing in the landslide that swept away 19 houses. Now, 222 houses are at high risk of landslide.
Sindhupalchowk district has been suffering natural disasters for quite a while, taking the lives of many people and destroying property.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
