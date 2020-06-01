Dailekh reels under scarcity of tests as people return to district in thousands

KATHMANDU: As thousands of people are returning home to Dailekh from India, the district faces a shortage of PCR tests, increasing the risk of widespread transmission of Covid-19 among the locals.
Returnees from India, who are placed in various quarantine facilities in Dailekh district, are at a risk of contracting the infection as enough PCR tests are not being carried out and reports have been delayed for the samples that were collected.
All 38 quarantines in Dullu Municipality have already been crammed with the returnees, said Gyan Mani Nepal, Chief Administrative Officer of Dullu Municipality in Dailekh.
At least 2,322 migrants have arrived in the municipality till Sunday. Hundreds of returnees from India’s Maharastra and Gujarat states arrived yesterday on eight to ten buses while at least 10,000 returnees are expected to arrive in the municipality within a few days, Nepal told THT Online. A total of 42,000 migrant workers have been expected to arrive in the district in a few more days.
Nepal said, the major problem the district is facing right now is the lack of sufficient tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method. They do not have a machine to carry out the same. He also stated that carrying out Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) at the moment is of no significance because it does not guarantee the correct diagnosis of COVID-19.
He added that the local administration could mobilise local human resources for managing the tests if a PCR machine was made available. Nepal further said the municipality had only two doctors who have now gone into quarantine after they came in contact with the pregnant woman and a child who were detected with the viral infection, while collecting swab samples.
As a result, the only hospital in Dullu Municipality in Karnali Province is unable to provide health services, he said. The hospital had been providing health services to locals, along with people from Kalikot and Achham districts.
Chief Administrative Officer Nepal said that if a PCR machine were to be made available to the local hospital, it could manage to test at least 600 swab samples a day with the help of locals qualified as lab technicians.
Moreover, limited number of security personnel in the district have to oversee multiple quarantine facilities. A total of 18 security personnel have to monitor quarantine centres in Dullu in addition to those in Chamunda Bindrasaini and Bhairavi Municipalities.
Meanwhile, the returnees from India have demanded that they be tested soon and their test reports be made available at the earliest so that they could leave the quarantine and go back home or the facilities be improved, Nepal said. Those in quarantine are worried that negligence in managing a safe facility might put them in further risk of contracting the infection from one another.
“What these people are saying is also right as they do face risk of transmission in the facilities. If we were able to conduct mass tests, then we could put the infected ones in isolation and ask the remaining to stay in home quarantine, which is not possible as of now.”
The municipality has been spending Rs 1,600 per person for the rescue of migrant workers returning home. The buses are being arranged to ferry them from the border area to various quarantines in the district.
Nepal quoted House of Representatives (HoR) member Raj Bahadur Budhachhetri — elected from Dailekh Constituency — as saying that lawmakers’ development fund could manage to purchase a PCR machine but procurement of the equipment would take some time as the process has to go through a legal course.
According to Nepal, 200 swab samples sent for PCR testing to Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) in Jumla, on Thursday, revealed that seven cases of coronavirus infection was detected so far and further test reports are yet to be received by the municipality. It has been reported that those infected by the novel coronavirus include a pregnant woman and a two-year-old child.
Likewise, the municipality has yet to receive the PCR test reports of 26 other samples sent to the Surkhet Provincial Hospital on Saturday, and 116 the following day. Nepal fears that the infection may spread in the community until PCR testing is increased and reports are delivered on time.
He opined that delayed test and delivery of test reports could make things worse as the returnees from India are flocking the quarantines. They have to wait for the test reports before they can be sent home.
Furthermore, the available quarantine facilities lack adequate space for physical distancing and other standard requirements.
“We are competent to handle this crisis if we receive a little more support from the centre. I hope our plight reaches those who need to know it and that we’re able to address what could turn out to be a huge health crisis, in time,” Nepal concluded.
Doctors stage protest at Jorpati based Nepal Medical College on Sunday demanding right to a safe environment after the locals manhandled two doctors from the hospital after a patient died while undergoing treatment there. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday confirmed 166 new cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With the latest addition, the country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 1500 and stands at 1567. Of the newly infected, 162 are male and the remaining four, female. Likewis Read More...
NEW YORK: The world paused and for the first time in his life Ricky Martin felt anxiety. From his home in Los Angeles, where he worked with his foundation to get protective gear and food to hospitals and people in Puerto Rico and beyond, he followed the pandemic news and tried to hide his distress Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry in its Sunday media briefing has confirmed that an eighth case of COVID-19 death has been reported in the country. A two-year-old toddler from Bajura was diagnosed with the disease on Sunday, making her the youngest victim of the disease in Nepal. The toddler tha Read More...
NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli believes he landed the job largely because his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni was impressed with his reading of situations in matches. Kohli, 31, replaced Dhoni as test captain in 2014-15 and took over the limited-overs reins in early 2017, becoming Indi Read More...
NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the country on Sunday to remain vigilant against the spread of coronavirus as the country prepares a phased re-opening of activities even as daily cases rise to record highs. India, with the world’s longest lockdown, is set to largely lif Read More...
POKHARA: A new-mother has been rescued by a helicopter and taken to Pokhara-based Regional Hospital for treatment on Sunday. Nardita Garbuja of Annapurna Rural Municipality-5 of Myagdi district was airlifted to Western Regional Hospital, Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences following excessive post Read More...
DHANGADHI: As many as five new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Sudurpaschim Province, on Sunday. The individuals were confirmed to have contracted the respiratory infection through PCR tests conducted at Dhangadhi-based Seti Zonal Hospital. Among the infected are a two-y Read More...