Damak Municipality shuts down services

JHAPA, OCTOBER 19

All the services provided from Damak Municipality Office and ward offices of the municipality have been closed for three days after municipality staffers and people’s representatives tested positive for coronavirus.

Deputy Secretary Dinesh Kumar Neupane of the municipality said the services had been closed for three days effective from today after the mayor and ward chairmen contracted the virus.

According to the municipality, services in all 10 wards and the municipality office were closed for contact tracing of people who had come in contact with the infected.

The municipality was also closed from October 6 to 9, earlier. The municipality urged its dwellers to follow regulations and carry out daily activities following basic health safety measures.

Similarly, Damak-based Amda Hospital in Jhapa has also been closed for three days effective from today after staffers and the health workers there tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital informed that the service had been halted for contact tracing of people who came in contact with the infected.

Medical Superintendent Dr Prakash Sharma said the hospital administration had decided to close regular services to prevent possible spread of the virus in the locality.

As many as 500 people are receiving treatment on a daily basis in the hospital.

