DAO prohibits ‘Deusi-Bhailo’ programme during Tihar in Lamjung

LAMJUNG: Owing to the surge in COVID-19 transmission, the District Administration Office (DAO) has issued directives not to organise ‘Deusi-Bhailo’ programmes during the upcoming Tihar festival in Lamjung district.
Chief District Officer (CDO) Krishna Prasad Sharma said, “With the rise in coronavirus transmission in the district, we decided to impose restriction on organising ‘Deusi-Bhailo, singing and dancing activities, during Tihar to curb the spread of the virus in the area.”
A meeting of the Crisis Management Centre chaired by CDO Sharma has also decided to prohibit selling and distribution of firecrackers, explosives, among other such items, during the festive time.
“We request denizens to celebrate Tihar with their families at homes, and refrain from visiting relatives and organising get-togethers during the festive period,” said Assistant Chief District Officer Kajiman Sunwar.
“If anyone is found flouting the orders, they will be booked as per the existing laws,” warned the DAO.
Meanwhile, DAO has also urged the locals to celebrate Tihar by complying with all the safety protocols against COVID-19.
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne missed a potentially match-winning penalty as Pep Guardiola's side were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. Both goals, a Mohamed Salah spot-kick for Liverpool and a fine turn and finish from Gabriel Jesu Read More...
LONDON: Aston Villa returned to winning ways in stunning fashion as Ollie Watkins scored twice in a 3-0 away thumping of an abject Arsenal in drizzly north London on Sunday. The visitors had already seen a John McGinn goal ruled out for a harsh offside decision when Bukayo Saka, under p Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 8 The National Human Rights Commission has expressed concern about poor human rights situation in Bagmati Province during the COVID-19 crisis. A report released by the NHRC Bagmati Province Office last week said the government had failed to initiate preparedness measures ag Read More...
BIRENDRANAGAR, NOVEMBER 8 Chairman of the National Assembly Ganesh Timilsina has said public could be well informed by the people’s representatives on safety measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Referring to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges here today, Chairman Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 8 Nepalis living in two countries have tested positive for COVID-19 since the emergence of the second wave of the deadly virus. A press release issued by Non-resident Nepalis Association today said Nepalis living in Austria and Czech Republic were infected with the contagio Read More...
The party’s problems are rooted in leaders who have already led the party and the government KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 8 A day after five members of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat upped the ante against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli by making a formal demand for calling party Secr Read More...
POKHARA, NOVEMBER 8 Gandaki Province’s COVID fund had more than Rs 340 million in cash, but Rs 250 million has already been spent as COVID cases increase. According to the province’s Ministry of Social Development, over Rs 250 million was spent on construction of isolation wards at distric Read More...
DHANGADI, NOVEMBER 8 The movement of people has increased in the market of the border area at Kailari Rural Municipality, Kailali. People have been reaching the Indian market near the rural municipality despite the fact that the government has tightened movement to stem the coronavirus spread. Read More...