DAO prohibits ‘Deusi-Bhailo’ programme during Tihar in Lamjung

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Owing to the surge in COVID-19 transmission, the District Administration Office (DAO) has issued directives not to organise ‘Deusi-Bhailo’ programmes during the upcoming Tihar festival in Lamjung district.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Krishna Prasad Sharma said, “With the rise in coronavirus transmission in the district, we decided to impose restriction on organising ‘Deusi-Bhailo, singing and dancing activities, during Tihar to curb the spread of the virus in the area.”

A meeting of the Crisis Management Centre chaired by CDO Sharma has also decided to prohibit selling and distribution of firecrackers, explosives, among other such items, during the festive time.

“We request denizens to celebrate Tihar with their families at homes, and refrain from visiting relatives and organising get-togethers during the festive period,” said Assistant Chief District Officer Kajiman Sunwar.

“If anyone is found flouting the orders, they will be booked as per the existing laws,” warned the DAO.

Meanwhile, DAO has also urged the locals to celebrate Tihar by complying with all the safety protocols against COVID-19.

