DAO seals Katuwalpauwa amid virus scare

Dhading, May 15

District Administration Office, Dhading, has sealed Katuwalpauwa and its surrounding areas in Galchhi Rural Municipality, Dhading, to stem the spread of coronavirus infection.

After a woman aged 30 from Katuwalpauwa tested positive for COVID-19 last evening, a joint meeting of CDO Ashman Tamang and people’s representatives held at Beraini Health Post took the decision to this effect.

According to CDO Tamang, prohibitory order will be effective from 15 May to 19 May. Police personnel have been deployed for the security of the sealed area. People’s movement has been completely banned in the area.

The District Security Committee has directed the local level to start contact tracing of the people who came in direct contact with the woman.

Dhading District Health Office Chief Dr Bhuwan Poudel said they had started contact tracing. “We will collect sample swabs of the people who came in contact with the woman and send them for PCR test,” said Dr Poudel.

The woman diagnosed with coronavirus is from Katuwalpauwa. She, however, had been operating a beauty parlour at Amarbasti Satungal of Chandragiri Municipality, Kathmandu. Two weeks after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, she went to her home in Dhading and returned Kathmandu after staying there for 15 days.

Upon her return to Kathmandu, the woman had complained of fever and common cold and undergone test for coronavirus.

