Dashrathchand Municipality in Baitadi goes into lockdown

BAITADI: Dashrathchand Municipality has announced a 10-day lockdown owing to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.
The decision to shut down the municipality for ten days, until December 8, was taken by the municipal executive body on Friday.
There are 18 active cases in the municipality and an increasing risk of community infection, which has led to the decision of a lockdown, said deputy mayor Mina Chand. “The risk is also high as the municipality serves as the district headquarters,” she said.
As a result, public transportation will come to a halt, grocery and vegetable shops will be allowed to open only in the mornings from 9:00 to 11:00 am. All services from the municipality and its ward offices have been shut down.
Likewise, anyone suffering from cold and cough including fever have been urged to visit the nearest health facility and get tested for the coronavirus. Financial institutions are allowed to open for three days a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Essential services including medical services, will however, remain open.
