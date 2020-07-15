DCC accords priority to implement Halesi masterplan

KHOTANG, JULY 14
The District Coordination Committee of Khotang has prioritised implementation of Halesi master plan. The fourth district assembly passed the resolution presented by DCC Chief Babi Chamling yesterday.
The district assembly also prepared an annual programme for implementing the project. The master plan was prepared by a team coordinated by lawmaker Bishal Bhattarai and passed by the district assembly, DCC Chief Chamling said. Halesi is a religious site for Hindu, Buddhist and Kirat communities.
Preliminary work related to the master plan began two years ago at the initiative of Halesi Tuwachung Municipality.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
