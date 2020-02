HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: The Department of Drug Administration will take action against those involved in black marketeering face mask, gloves and sanitiser.

“Those who try to create artificial shortage of these items and inflate their prices will face action,” reads a DDA statement.

The warning comes as coronavirus is spreading beyond China and some of the shops in Kathmandu have complained of short supply of face masks.

A version of this article appears in print on February 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

