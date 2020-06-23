BAJURA: The snail paced progress of RT-PCR tests all over Sudur Pashchim province has prompted Mayor of Budhiganga Municipality, Deepak Bikram Shah, to cross provincial borders to deposit swab specimen at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences in Jumla.
The entire Sudur Pashchim province shares a single lab — the one in Dhangadhi — to avail RT-PCT testing services. As such, delays of over two weeks to receive test-results have become commonplace in the affected districts.
However, as would be expected, people that have deposited swabs are growing frustrated with the rampant delay in receiving the results.
Acting under pressure to to speed things up, Mayor Shah along with the Municipality’s Health Coordinator Deepak Shah left for Jumla based lab in coordination with the Academy, carrying along as many as 338 swab specimen. “We are hopeful that the Jumla based lab would expedite the testing procedure and make the results available at the earliest possible,” health coordinator Deepak Shah informed.
According to the Mayor, a large number of people that had returned from India have been placed in quarantine centres for an over-stretched period. They are now growing frustrated with the delay and have begun protesting, demanding that they be released from quarantine and allowed to go home, he added. The authorities therefore took it upon themselves to sort the issue and deposited the specimen across province.
Furthermore, Chief of District Health Office Daya Krishna Shrestha adds that the management of people in quarantine facilities would be easier if the reports were received on time. Authorities are having a difficult time calming down the people that have to wait for an unknown period of time to know if they’ve been infected or not.
Around a thousand people housed in various facilities across Bajura have tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in RDT. While most of their samples have been drawn, their tests are in a state of limbo given the unavailability of adequate testing equipment.
Various affected districts have time and again asked the federal government to facilitate testing in their areas as the inability to do so is leading to mismanagement of quarantine facilities.
Meanwhile, the reports for the recently deposited samples will be received by Wednesday at the latest, the municipality informed.
As life slowly grinds back to normal amidst still rising COVID-19 infections, experts stress the importance of balancing one’s mental state with one’s actions KATHMANDU With the easing of the nationwide lockdown, people are eager to back to ‘normal’ life. Perhaps even their fear of getti Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Queer Youth Group recently launched a petition drive for gender recognition in citizenship bill and submitted the signed letter to the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the federal parliament. The petition raised concerns and forwarded demands of transgender & gende Read More...
More than 8.99 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 468,080 have died, a Reuters tally showed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS At least 2,289,169 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its terr Read More...
ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus is spreading in Pakistan at one of the fastest rates in the world, and overwhelmed hospitals are turning away patients. But the government is pushing ahead with opening up the country, trying to salvage a near-collapsed economy where millions have already slid into poverty Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 535 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday. With this Nepal's COVID-19 count has reached 9,561. Among the newly infected persons, 461 males and 74 females have contracted the respiratory disease. In total, 8,667 males and 89 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 181,371 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 268,103 Rapid Diagno Read More...
Lalitpur, June 22 Kids enjoy playing in the paddy fields during plantation time in Chhampi, Lalitpur, as seen on Monday, June 22, 2020. Read More...