Demand for arrest of killers

Rautahat, August 22

Vishwo Hindu Parishad, Rautahat, has expressed its concerns towards the delay in bringing to book the persons, involved in the murder of a priest of Hanuman temple, in Rautahat’s Madhav Narayan Municipality.

Sixty-five-year-old Shreeram Sah died on the spot after being shot in his left temple at about 9:00pm on Wednesday night while he was having his meal at his home. The Parishad has protested the delay to track down the persons involved in the murder even three days after the incident.

A team of the organisation led by its Chairperson Alok Pande submitted a memorandum to Chief District Officer Indrade Yadav today, condemning the murder and demanding that the persons behind the crime be brought to book soon.

Parishad Chair Pande, while handing over a memorandum, meant to be sent to the prime minister, to the CDO, demanded the slain priest be granted martyrdom status.

“Increasing attacks on Hindu religious sites and priests, conspiracies being hatched against Hinduism and forced conversions are worrying signs,” said Pande.

Today itself World Hindu Federation, Rautahat, Chairperson Shaligram Sharma also issued a statement, expressing sorrow over the murder of the Hindu priest and demanded arrest of the persons behind the murder, at the earliest.

