Deuba asks government to do needful

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, August 17

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba today asked Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli why the government had not been able to manage more ventilators and isolation centres when the number of COVID-19 patients was rising sharply.

Deuba urged the PM to devise new strategies to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deuba also told the PM that his government should take responsibility for the loss of lives and property in Lidi village of Jugal Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchowk district. Deuba told the PM that the government did not relocate the Lidi residents even when they had sought to be relocated to safe areas 10 days before the landslide struck the area.

Deuba also told the government that its role was not satisfactory in handling floods and landslides in other parts of the country.

Deuba also told the PM that the chair of NC affiliated Tribhuvan University Teachers’ Association had been slapped with false indictment and there had been no response to the protesting students who wanted the government to address their demands.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 18, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook