KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has condemned the arrest of senior NC leader Ramchandra Paudel in Tanahun.
Issuing a press statement on Wednesday, Deuba termed the arrest objectionable and utterly shameful.“It is an incident that stemmed from the government’s authoritarian aspiration and the NC is committed to thwarting all such attempts,” NC President Deuba said.
