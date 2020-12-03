Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has condemned the arrest of senior NC leader Ramchandra Paudel in Tanahun.

Issuing a press statement on Wednesday, Deuba termed the arrest objectionable and utterly shameful.“It is an incident that stemmed from the government’s authoritarian aspiration and the NC is committed to thwarting all such attempts,” NC President Deuba said.

A version of this article appears in print on December 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

