Development projects affected

Nepalgunj, December 28

Lack of coordination among different levels of the government has affected development work in Banke, where many development projects have been left in limbo.

According to Construction Entrepreneurs’ Association Banke, work on some 18 development projects have been left in limbo in the district owing to various factors resulting from the staff adjustment process and the structural changes after the country adopted federalism.

Work related to the construction of buildings for Education Development and Coordination Unit Office and Agriculture Wisdom Centre in Nepalgunj has been stalled for the past one year now. Regarding the construction of the building for Education Development and Coordination Unit Office, 80 per cent of its work was completed before construction work came to a halt about a year ago.

As for construction of office building for the Agriculture Wisdom Centre (former Agriculture Development Office), work had started about three years ago at an estimated budget of 28.7 million rupees. By the time one-fourth of the work was completed, the office under the federal government was scrapped and replaced by AWC, affecting the construction work.

