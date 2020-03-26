Dhading district gearing up to contain spread of contagion

Himalayan News Service

Dhading, March 25

All local levels have expedited special security precaution and awareness campaign through health workers and local people’s representatives to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Dhading.

Pamphlets and brochures with instructive message regarding precaution to be taken to stay safe are being distributed at every village, streets and chowks. They have been broadcasting instructive messaged on local FM radios to maintain distance and help contain the virus spread.

All 13 local levels have set up quarantine and isolation rooms and have launched special work plan to fight the pandemic.

Likewise, District Disaster rescue Committee has established a well-managed quarantine and isolation ward at Dhading headquarters.

A quarantine set up at Division Forest office was shifted to the open theatre and an isolation ward was set up at the forest office, said Dhading CDO Ashman Tamang.

“Quarantine has been set up at the open theatre near the District Administration Office with 40 makeshift tents and an isolation ward at the forest office for COV- ID-19 suspects, said CDO Gurung.

District Hospital Dhading has provided ten sets of personal protective equipment to health workers working on the frontline.

Dhading District Development Committee Chair Mahendra Dhamala said the district had received four sets of PPE from Bagmati Province government and the hospital had procured six sets from internal resources.

Dhamala said that efforts were under way to manage more PPE for health workers involved in the fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, 16 people, who returned from India to Galchhi Rural Municipality, were screened at Baireni Health Post and sent home on the condition that they would stay in self-quarantine mandatorily after the health check-up did not show any symptom of coronavirus, said Galchhi Rural Municipality Health Section Chief Ram Prasad Gyawali.

They had returned home from India four days ago.

They were taken to the health post for check-up today.

A version of this article appears in print on March 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook