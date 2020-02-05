Dhangadhi to initiate health services in community schools

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADI: Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City is to initiate health and nursing services in 18 community schools, as per the decision taken on Wednesday.

The contract to bring such service into practice was signed jointly by Social Security Division of the Department of Health Services, Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City, and associated schools.

Coordinator of the School Health Coordination Committee, Sushila Mishra, informed that the programme would appoint a staff nurse in each school who would teach the students about reproductive health, sanitation and menstruation.

Chief of Dhangadhi Sub Metropolitan City, Nripa Bahadur Wada said that the programme would be added to other schools too.

The programme, which includes 18 schools in the first phase, will gradually facilitate other schools located in the area.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook