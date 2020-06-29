Dhankuta locals celebrate National Paddy Day with a unique touch

DHANKUTA: As the nation as a whole celebrates the National Paddy Day with gusto to mark the official beginning of paddy plantation, the Dhankuta locals, on Monday, added a unique touch to their celebrations.
In a bid to express resentment towards the negligence in construction work, people in Hile Bazaar, Dhankuta took to the streets carrying out paddy plantation on the muddy roads, accompanied by musical melodies.
A dereliction of duty in the construction of sewage system has compelled the locals to walk on muddy roads, for which we protested by carrying out paddy plantation on the roads, said a local.
Sub standard sewage construction makes it difficult for people to move about freely during the monsoons, as the muddy roads is inundated with rain water in Hile Bazaar, which is a busy market place, lamented the local residents.
