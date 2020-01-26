Directive to electrify Tangiyabasti

Himalayan News Service

Bara, January 25

Nepal Electricity Authority Managing Director Kul Man Ghising today issued a directive for electrification of Tangiyabasti, in Bara’s Nijgadh, where the second international airport is slated to be constructed.

Addressing a special ceremony organised by Sundarbasti Youth Club at Dumarwana of Bara’s Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City on the occasion of Lhosar festival, Ghising directed Nepal Electricity Authority Simara Distribution Centre to immediatelt see to the electrification of Tangiyabasti.

After Ward Chair Kedar Bajgain drew Ghising’s attention saying that as many as 1,476 families were forced to live in darkness at Tangiyabasti, MD Ghising directed the NEA distribution centre to electrifyTangiyabasti immediately. “I am saddened to hear that a large number of people have been living in darkness,” Ghising said, adding, “Be assured, Tangiyabasti will be electrified soon.”

NEA Simara Distribution Centre Chief Rohini Poudel said they would carry out field study of Tangiyabasti tand report to the central office about budget for its electrification.

