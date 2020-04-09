Directive to province governments to protect nature, wildlife

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Forests and Environment has directed the province governments to ensure no harm is inflicted on the forests and wildlife during the nationwide lockdown.

Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Kathmandu sent written directives to the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of all seven provinces in the country for protection of forests and wildlife, during the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, stated spokesperson at the Minstry, Dr Sindhu Prasad Dhungana.

He adding that the directive was issued in line with a ministry-level decision.

Dhungana said, that participation of the community, local levels, provincial governments was vital in addtion to the federal initiative. He added that Ministry of Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment in each province was urged to carry out effective mobilisation of human resources at State Forest Directorate and the Division Forest Office for the protection and management of national forests and wildlife. These measures would be carried out in coordination with the local administration.

The directive has been issued as there are higher possibilities of poaching, wildlife smuggling, and people taking advantage of the lockdown period.

