Disaster management programme for youths

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 29
Youth Innovation Lab, with financial support from USAID’s Tayar Nepal, has initiated Disaster Risk Reduction Young Leaders Fellowship programme, to bridge the technical gap for localisation of disaster information management system, called Building Information Platform Against Disaster, at municipal level.
In first phase, the project will be implemented at local levels like Damak Municipality, Biratnagar Metropolitan City, Jaleshwor Municipality, Ishnath Municipality, Bhimeshwor Municipality, Neelakantha Municipality, Byas Municipality, Waling Municipality, Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City, Rajapur Municipality, Birendranagar Municipality, Dullu Municipality, Lamkichuha Municipality, and Godavari Municipality.
Those municipal governments were selected based on frequency of disaster in the past. Pradip Khatiwada, executive director at Youth Innovation Lab said the 14 fellows would be stationed in the project municipalities to work closely with municipal DRR/IT officers for five months.
Khatiwada added that the fellows would assist in the day-to-day capacity transfer and support the municipalities to collect, digitise and validate disaster-related data sets. The fellows will also support digitalisation of resources such as education, health, and industries available at the municipalities. According to a press release issued by Youth Innovation Lab, the programme will promote a culture of disaster management that is focused on preparedness.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
WASHINGTON: Public health experts expressed concern Friday about President Donald Trump's largely mask-free, socially un-distanced Republican convention event on the White House lawn, saying some of his 1,500 guests may have inadvertently brought and spread the coronavirus to others. “There alm Read More...
LONDONDERRY: Fresh off accepting the Republican Party’s nomination, President Donald Trump said Friday he was the only thing standing between “democracy and the mob,” as he lashed out at protesters who accosted his supporters as they left the White House the night before. Sowing fear about Read More...
LONDON: Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says she is returning an award from a human rights group linked to the Kennedy family after the president of the organization criticized her comments about transgender issues. Rowling's decision comes after Kerry Kennedy, the president of Robert F. Kennedy Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 28 A total of 490 Nepalis returned home today under the fifth phase of repatriation. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 262 passengers along with 16 dead bodies from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Similarly, Himalaya A Read More...
KATHMANDU: As a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, the Department of Immigration (DoI) has issued a directive to its office at Tribhuvan International Airport to regularise arrival and departure facilities with effect from September 1. As per the decisio Read More...
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: President Donald Trump said on Friday he considered Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a great friend and expressed concern over his decision to step down for health reasons. “I want to pay my highest respect to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ... a great friend of mine,” Trum Read More...
SIRAHA: Golbazar Municipality has invested in viral transport medium (VTM) machines in order to boost Covid-19 testing capacities in Siraha district. As the municipality is reeling under the shortage of the VTMS, they decided to invest in the same after failing to procure kits from the district h Read More...
At least 24,612,789 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 832,804 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...