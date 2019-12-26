Do not misuse the power of your position: Madhav Kumar Nepal

Rishi Ram Baral

POKHARA: Senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Madhav Kumar Nepal said the government has no alternative but to move forward keeping in mind the citizens’ aspirations.

During a fresher’s event, organised by the All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU) at Prithvi Narayan Campus, Pokhara, on Thursday, leader Nepal said the present government, moving in the path of socialism, need to introduce programmes focused on the marginalised population of the country.

Ministers, parliamentarians, and local level representatives should work towards fulfilling the aspirations of people with honesty, said Nepal. “Do not misuse the power of your position.”

Nepal said NCP (NCP) is close to a two-thirds majority and there is a need to retain more seats in the next elections. “We are people’s choice. The party has come a long way from 2047 BS to 2074 BS. Out of the seven provinces, six have NCP (NCP)-led government and we hold majority seats in about 450 local levels out of 753.”

The party lost its two-thirds majority status with the withdrawal of Samajwadi Party-Nepal from the ruling-coalition on Tuesday after Co-chairperson of the party and Deputy Prime Minister Upendra Yadav tendered his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli citing government’s reluctance to honour a previously forged consensus on constitution amendment as the reason.

“There will be many who will try to bring down the government despite good work. Therefore, it is crucial to preserve positivity and move ahead,” Nepal said. Giving the example of leaders around the world who brought about change following Marxism, leader Nepal encouraged the students of the college to become responsible leaders and work for the country’s betterment once they are ready.

