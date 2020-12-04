Document verification must for DoCS attestation

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 3
The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to all local levels directing them to get the documents issued by the rural municipality or municipality verified by the officials concerned before recommending service-seekers to the Department of Consular Services for attestation.
According to Local Level Coordination Section at the MoFAGA, the circular was issued to all metropolitan cities, sub-metropolitan cities, municipalities and rural municipalities in response to a letter from the DoCS, which said hundreds of service-seekers had been compelled to return home without getting their documents attested as their documents were not verified by the chief administrative officer or chief of registration section of the concerned local level.
Verification from the CAO or chief of registration section of the concerned local level is compulsory for consular attestation of documents issued by the local level. Contrary to the existing provision, many documents recommended for consular attestation were verified by the ward chair and mayor/chairperson of the local level.
The local levels and ward offices have also been told to provide information to their service-seekers about the requirements they are supposed to meet for consular attestation of their documents.
Any document, which is to be presented abroad or issued by the local levels to service-seekers must be attested by the DoCS.
The DoCS has the responsibility of maintaining effective coordination with Nepali missions abroad in providing legal assistance, compensation and insurance amount to the legal heirs of Nepalis undertaking various jobs and professions in foreign countries, rescue stranded Nepalis abroad and repatriate the bodies of Nepalis. These tasks are performed on the basis of documents issued by the local levels concerned.
Consular attestation of documents is deemed mandatory before submitting them to foreign authorities. Earlier, the MoFAGA had directed all local levels to send the specimen signature of officials who sign documents issued by the rural municipality or municipality to the DoCS .
The DoCS sought specimen signature of authorised signatories of the local levels after some documents purportedly issued by them were found to be fake.
Rackets producing fake government documents such as recommendation letter, citizenship certificate, driving licence, academic credentials and migration certificate, among others, are still active despite the crackdown.
According to the MoFAGA, the specimen signature of local level officials who sign documents to be submitted to the DoCS for attestation will help the authorities concerned to verify the authenticity of documents and prevent forgery of government seals and signatures.
The DoCS will attest documents issued by the local levels only if signatures affixed in the documents match the specimen signatures obtained from metropolitan cities, sub-metropolitan cities, municipalities and rural municipalities.
A version of this article appears in print on December 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
