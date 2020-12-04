Nepal | December 04, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Doti’s rape-murder suspect escapes from custody; on-duty cops suspended

Doti’s rape-murder suspect escapes from custody; on-duty cops suspended

Published: December 04, 2020 6:00 pm On: Nepal
Tekendra Deuba
Share Now:

DHANGADHI: A head constable of Nepal Police and two constables have been suspended after a rape and murder suspect ran away from their custody in Doti district.

Head Constable Dhana Singh Samanta, constable duo Raju Kumar BK and Naresh Dhami have been suspended, according to Sudurpaschim Province Police Office.

Spokesperson at the office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukesh Kumar Singh said three police personnel dispatched to the District Police Office have been suspended and an investigation initiatiated,

A probe committee has been formed in coordination with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Indra Malla at the District Police Office (DPO) to investigate the case, SSP Singh elaborated.

Escapee Rajendra Bohora has been accused of killing a 12-year-old girl of Mashta Rural Municipality in Bajhang district, after raping her. Bohora escaped from the isolation centre at District Hospital, Doti. He was kept at a correction home in the district following the district court’s order to remand him into judicial custody for further investigation into the case.

However, after the suspect tested positive for COVID-19, he had been receiving treatment at the district hospital under police custody.

Police had detained the suspect from Purbichauki Rural Municipality on Friday.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Nepal Covid Update: 1343 new cases, 2111 recoveries, 13 deaths on Thursday

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal, in its regular update, shared the latest data related to coronavirus pandemic in our country. Till date, 1,763,919 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,289 tests were performed in the last 24 h Read More...

In Pictures: Stakeholders demand resumption of businesses in Thamel

KATHMANDU: Night business entrepreneurs based in the touristic hub of Thamel today demonstrated in Kathmandu demanding the resumption of night life amid the COVID-19 crisis. 'Night businesses' were badly affected after the Government of Nepal had imposed a ban on 'entertainment sector' upon adven Read More...

In Pictures: A day in the life of Sanu Maya

KATHMANDU: As the world is observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) today, Sanu Maya Gurung of Lalitpur struggles to meet her daily ends after suffering from spinal injury 25 years ago. For the last six years, Gurung has been selling corns on a cart at roadsides in Kat Read More...

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.26 million, death toll at 1,492,676

LONDON: More than 64.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,492,676​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...

Pakistan project wins award for shielding villages from natural disasters

KARACHI: A project that combines satellite images, mapping technologies and the local knowledge of villagers to help build climate-proof settlements in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan won an international award on Thursday. More than 1 million people have benefited from the Aga Khan Agency for H Read More...

Gold price goes up

KATHMANDU: The price of precious yellow metal has increased by Rs 1,600 per tola (11.66 grammes) in Nepal market, on Thursday. It is being traded at Rs 92,600. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the worked gold which was traded at Rs 90,555 per on Wednesday, Read More...

WHO looks at possible 'e-vaccination certificates' for travel

ZURICH/GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend countries issuing "immunity passports" for those who have recovered from COVID-19, but is looking at prospects of deploying e-vaccination certificates like those it is developing with Estonia. Estonia and the United Nations hea Read More...

Milan fight back to beat Celtic, Spurs also reach last 32

Milan recover from 2-0 behind to win 4-2 Jose Mourinho's Spurs held 3-3 at LASK Arsenal beat Vienna 4-1 in front of fans Total of 18 teams now through to last 32 LONDON: Seven-time European champions AC Milan hit back from two goals down against Celtic to claim a 4-2 victory that s Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times