Doti’s rape-murder suspect escapes from custody; on-duty cops suspended

DHANGADHI: A head constable of Nepal Police and two constables have been suspended after a rape and murder suspect ran away from their custody in Doti district.
Head Constable Dhana Singh Samanta, constable duo Raju Kumar BK and Naresh Dhami have been suspended, according to Sudurpaschim Province Police Office.
Spokesperson at the office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukesh Kumar Singh said three police personnel dispatched to the District Police Office have been suspended and an investigation initiatiated,
A probe committee has been formed in coordination with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Indra Malla at the District Police Office (DPO) to investigate the case, SSP Singh elaborated.
Escapee Rajendra Bohora has been accused of killing a 12-year-old girl of Mashta Rural Municipality in Bajhang district, after raping her. Bohora escaped from the isolation centre at District Hospital, Doti. He was kept at a correction home in the district following the district court’s order to remand him into judicial custody for further investigation into the case.
However, after the suspect tested positive for COVID-19, he had been receiving treatment at the district hospital under police custody.
Police had detained the suspect from Purbichauki Rural Municipality on Friday.
