Driver killed in Chitwan truck plunge

CHITWAN: A person died after the truck he was driving skidded off the road in Ichchhyakamana Rural Municipality-5 along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section in the district, on Friday morning.
According to Chitwan District Police Office, the deceased has been identified as driver Bijaya Rumba (32) of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-16 in Makawanpur.
The truck with cement mixture installed (Na 8 Kha 5200) was en route to Narayangadh from Muglin when it lost control and fell some 50 metres below the road into a rivulet at around 6:35 am today, critically injuring the driver.
Injured Rumba was rushed to Bharatpur Hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment, informed police.
It has been learnt that there were no one else in the truck beside Rumba at the time of the incident.
Bajura, June 10 COVID-19 suspects have been kept in a tent due to lack of space in the quarantine facility at Bajedi of Budhiganga Municipality, Bajura. The suspects, including a woman with her 18-monthold baby have been staying in the tent due to lack of space in the quarantine facility at Ba Read More...
Bara, June 10 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has started investigating suspected fraud linked to a huge consignment of inedible sugar brought from India. On March 8, three truck-loads of sugar had entered Nepal from India. After the consignment was deemed unsuita Read More...
KATHMANDU Twenty-three-year-old Ruth Sunuwar who hails from Imadole, Lalitpur used to visit her local gym every day and worked out for at least one hour. Sunuwar, who informs that she joined the gym specifically to lose excess weight, shares that since the lockdown began her regular fitness regim Read More...
Walt Disney Co on Friday will release a film adaptation of popular young adult book series "Artemis Fowl," one that its stars and director admit differs from the story written by Irish author Eoin Colfer. A movie trailer released in March prompted criticism from some fans because it appeare Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 10 The budget presented by the government for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21 (Appropriation Bill) has been endorsed by a majority in the House of Representatives. Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota had presented the bill for a decision today, which was passed by a majority in the Ho Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 10 Domestic airline operators have submitted Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) for flight resumption after the lockdown. As the government is preparing to resume domestic flights soon, the CAAN had asked the private airlines comp Read More...
LOS ANGELES: “Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling said she refuses to “bow down" to criticism about her recent comments on transgender people. Rowling published a lengthy post on her blog website Wednesday in response to the backlash and her concerns over “new trans activism." She has been u Read More...
NEW YORK: HBO Max has temporarily removed "Gone With the Wind" from its streaming library in order to add historical context to the 1939 film long criticized for romanticizing slavery and the Civil War-era South. Protests in the wake of George Floyd's death have forced entertainment companies to Read More...