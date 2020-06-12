Driver killed in Chitwan truck plunge

Tilak Rimal

CHITWAN: A person died after the truck he was driving skidded off the road in Ichchhyakamana Rural Municipality-5 along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section in the district, on Friday morning.

According to Chitwan District Police Office, the deceased has been identified as driver Bijaya Rumba (32) of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-16 in Makawanpur.

The truck with cement mixture installed (Na 8 Kha 5200) was en route to Narayangadh from Muglin when it lost control and fell some 50 metres below the road into a rivulet at around 6:35 am today, critically injuring the driver.

Injured Rumba was rushed to Bharatpur Hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment, informed police.

It has been learnt that there were no one else in the truck beside Rumba at the time of the incident.

