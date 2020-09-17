Education ministry proposes to conduct online exams for XII graders’ evaluation

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has proposed to assess students of twelfth grade through online examinations, which would cover 40 percent of the total assessment.

The Ministry has presented the proposal of mixed examination system to carry out Grade 12 examination, which has been stalled for long due to the coronavirus pandemic, on the recommendation of the National Examination Board (NEB). The decision will be implemented following approval from the Council of Ministers.

As per the proposal, the government will administer online examination for 40 marks, practical examinations for 20 marks and convert the total marks obtained by a student in Grade 11 for the remaining 40 marks, out of 100 full marks.

The decision has been taken in wake of the ongoing pandemic that has cut out the possibility of holding examinations in-person.

Previously, the grade 10 students had been graded based on their internal performances at their respective schools for their Secondary Education Examination (SEE) certificate.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook