Electricity poles removed from Das Gaza area

Rautahat, December 30

As part of the campaign to clear the no-man’s land on the border between Nepal and India, a joint team of border security personnel of Nepal and India today removed electricity poles that had earlier been installed there unilaterally by the Indian side.

Five cement poles between Auriya-based border pillar number 348/1 and Mathiya-based pillar number 348/2 of Ishanath Municipality in Rautahat were removed by representatives of the Indian power company concerned.

A joint team of Armed Police Force of Nepal and Indian Sashtra Seema Bal personnel had started removing the illegally built structures in the 32-km Das Gaza strip in Rautahat a week ago.

Following the coordination of APF personnel with the Indian SSB personnel, representatives of the power company concerned had visited the site and uprooted the poles before installing them on Indian territory.

According to APF 11 number battalion SP Rabinraj Karnajit, the campaign was launched to remove encroachments on the no-man’s land.

