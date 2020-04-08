Emergency relief fund set up in Portugal to assist Nepalis

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

LISBON: An emergency relief fund has been set up in Portugal to assist the Nepali diaspora during the COVID-19 crisis.

The fund, set up through the Janachetana Samiti, is being managed under the coordination of Honorary Consul of Nepal Makar Bahadur Hamal.

The Samiti will raise funds, provide relief to the Nepali community facing problems, sensitise them on COVID-19, and collect data on those infected. President of Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), Portugal, Tilak Gaire is the member-secretary of the Samiti.

The Samiti is also planning to constitute a main committee comprising NRNA former president, former and incumbent members, heads of all Nepali organisations based in Portugal, businessmen and social workers.

