Emergency ward of province hospital closed

Surkhet, June 10
A 50-year-old man was rushed to Province Hospital in Birendranagar after he was bitten by a snake while staying in quarantine at Barahatal Rural Municipality, Surkhet, yesterday.
No one had informed the hospital authority that the man was staying in a quarantine facility.
After he tested positive for COV- ID-19 while undergoing treatment at the emergency ward, hospital staffers panicked.
The hospital authority came to know last evening that the man receiving treatment in the emergency ward had been staying in a quarantine facility. Four doctors had attended to him.
He tested positive for the virus in the PCR test yesterday.
Province hospital Director Dr Dammar Khadka said the emergency ward had to be closed due to the local level’s irresponsible behaviour.
The man’s RDT report was also positive. “If we were informed that he was a quarantined patient, we would have attended to him donning PPE.
Now we have been forced to shut down the emergency ward,” said Khadka.
The swab samples of ambulance driver, doctors and some staffers have been collected and sent for COVID-19 test. They will now be quarantined.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: Police in Kailali district on Tuesday night arrested four persons for allegedly gang-raping three teenage girls. The arrested have been identified as Sandeep Thakulla (18), Deepak Budha (21), Dambar Thakulla (19) and Deepak Thakulla (20). All three victims are aged 14 years. Acting Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 9 While the government has already submitted the details of hundreds of Nepalis seeking immediate evacuation from Australia, a Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) aircraft returned from Canberra today carrying just 11 Nepali nationals. “It was basically a rescue flight,” said Read More...
LONDON: It's an issue that's been argued about for months, both by experts and by people strolling through parks all over the world: Can people who don't feel sick spread the coronavirus, and if so should we all be wearing masks to stop it? Even the World Health Organization can't seem to get it Read More...
Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir prevented lung disease in macaque monkeys infected with the new coronavirus, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Tuesday. The findings were first reported in April by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a "preprint, Read More...
HOUSTON: George Floyd was fondly remembered Tuesday as “Big Floyd” — a father and brother, athlete and neighborhood mentor, and now a catalyst for change — at a funeral for the black man whose death has sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice. More than 500 m Read More...
ALBANY: New York state lawmakers repealed a decades-old law Tuesday that has kept law enforcement officers’ disciplinary records secret, spurred by the national uproar over the death of George Floyd. The measure to make officers’ records and misconduct complaints public is among several polic Read More...
Kathmandu, June 9 Chakra Bahadur Khatri, a resident of Halesi Tuwachung Municipality, Khotang, was released today in the presence of member of the National Human Rights Commission Govinda Sharma Poudyal as per the June 5 directive order issued by the Supreme Court to the Government of Nepal. I Read More...
Kathmandu, June 9 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed a charge-sheet at the Special Court against Rajendra Kafle, a surveyor at Bhaktapur-based Survey Office, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets worth around Rs 54.3 million. Kafle managed to di Read More...