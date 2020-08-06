Encroachment blamed for inundation

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

CHITWAN, AUGUST 5

Encroachment of the main city area of Bharatpur Metropolitan City and the canal of Narayani lift irrigation project has caused inundation of the city area.

Construction of road in the area and building of structures by burying the canal has led to inundation in the city, said locals.

“Lack of drainage allowing rainwater accumulated during monsoon flow has caused floodwaters to enter the city,” they said.

Wards 7, 10, 11 and 12 of the metropolis have been facing problems caused by the floods.

The CL canal was completely buried while constructing roads and buildings, said engineer Khem Bahadur Pathak, chief of the Narayani lift Khageri irrigation management office, Bharatpur. Their repeated calls to the authorities concerned to stop encroaching on the canal had gone largely unheard, he said, adding that government offices, private houses, roads and lands had caved in as a result.

Purna Bahadur Ranabhat, chairperson of the Narayani lift irrigation consumer committee, blamed government bodies for protecting the encroachers.

“There have been irrigation problems with the canal buried,” he said.

Metropolis Mayor Renu Dahal admitted that the city had been flooded as a result of the canal being buried. Stating that she would support initiatives to stop encroachments on the canal, she said Kerunga marshland was being managed to prevent inundation in this area.

