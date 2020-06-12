Enough is Enough: Damauli youths protest against govt’s incompetence

DAMAULI: Youths on Friday gathered in Damauli to peacefully protest the inaction and incompetence of government in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Youths gathered in the streets of Damauli demanding 100 percent PCR test following the failure of RDT testing in containing the virus spread, transparency in the fund used in the fight against the virus, well management of quarantine facilities, among others.
Protesters demonstrated for one hour before dispersing.
The demonstration was held following social distancing and other safety protocol.
