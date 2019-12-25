Explosive device defused at Ishanath Municipality of Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: An improvised explosive device, planted around the premises of Ishanath Municipality office in Rautahat district, has been defused by the bomb disposal squad of Nepal Army.

A pressure cooker bomb was found inside a bag beside the wall of the municipality office around 9:00 am today morning. Employees of the office had informed the police after noticing the bag, stated District Police Office, Rautahat.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Navin Karki at the DPO, Indra Box Battalion of Nepal Army stationed at Gaur had cordoned off the area to protect the locals from harm.

According to police, the explosive device was defused in an open area about 200 metres west of the office to prevent human casualties.

Police, still unaware of who planted the bomb, are further investigating the case.

(UPDATED)

Suspicious object found in Ishanath Municipality of Rautahat

GAUR: A suspicious object hidden inside a bag has been found beside the wall of Ishanath Municipality office in Rautahat district on Wednesday morning.

A team of police from District Police Office (DPO), Rautahat is on its way to the site for inspection. The object appears to be a pressure cooker bomb.

The area has already been cordoned off by the local police.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Navin Karki at the DPO, Indra Box Battalion of Nepal Army stationed at Gaur has also been informed about the situation. A bomb disposal team from the battalion is on its way, added DSP Karki.

Ishanath Municipality lies six kilometres west from Gaur, the district headquarters of Rautahat.

Details to follow.

(Published at 10:43 am)

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook