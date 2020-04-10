Facemasks distributed to on-field police personnel, journalists in Bhojpur

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, facemasks were distributed to the on-duty police personnel and journalists, who have been working continuously amid the nationwide lockdown, in Bhojpur district.

On Friday, Bhojpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry handed over the facemasks to District Police Office (DPO), Bhojpur and the working journalists in an attempt to safeguard people from the possible contraction of the novel virus.

Under the initiative, DPO received 450 pieces of facemasks along with five litres of hand sanitizer. Meanwhile, 50 journalists will be provided with the facemasks.

Chief of Bhojpur DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nar Bahadur Salami Magar and secretary of the Federation of Nepalese Journalists (FNJ) received the facemasks as representatives.

