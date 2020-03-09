Fagu Purnima, Holi being celebrated today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Fagu Purnima or Holi is being celebrated in the mountainous and hilly regions of the country today.

The festival of colours, marked primarily by the Hindu community of the nation, falls on Falgun Shukla Purnima of the lunar calendar. It is the day when people come together in love and goodwill as families and communities, when adults and children celebrate alike.

On this day, which also symbolises the onset of spring, people throw different colours at one another and revel in the spirit of the day.

The festival of Holi or Fagu thus began to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

Though observed mostly by the Hindu community in Nepal, India and other places around the world, the festival has gradually become more than a religious event. Every year, we see people from various other cultures join in the festivity of Fagu Purnima making it an affair of community celebration.

As people from the mountains and hills celebrate the festival today, Nepalis in the Tarai region mark the festival of colours tomorrow.

