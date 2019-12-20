 ‘False case against Alam’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The main opposition Nepali Congress on Thursday said the government had levelled false charges against its lawmaker Mohammed Aftab Alam.

“The NC condemns the government’s politically-motivated move to collect false evidences and trap Alam,” read the decision of a meeting of the NC Parliamentary Party. “NC warns the government against intervening in free and fair investigation process.”

The NC has also demanded not to level politically-motivated false charges against its leaders, cadres, businessmen and the general public.

